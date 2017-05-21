Democrat Running Against Rob Bell Hosts Potluck in Greene Co.

Democrats in central Virginia are encouraging voters to show up at the polls, starting with a primary less than a month away.

Fifty-eighth District Del. Rob Bell (R) Rob Bell has held his seat since 2001. He will face some competition this November to hold on to that seat.

Democrat Kellen Squire hosted a potluck Sunday evening at Grace Episcopal Church in Greene County. He's only the fourth candidate to challenge Bell while he's been a delegate.

Squire says part of the reason he decided to run was because of last November's divisive election. Now, he and the Democratic chair of the 5th District, Suzanne Long, are encouraging voters to get to the polls.

“We're at a crossroads both in the commonwealth of Virginia and our nation. I think we've seen what happens when people get disconnected from politics,” Squire said.

"The Democratic party of Virginia is energized and active and really focused on getting Democrats elected in the fall,” Long said.

The 58th District covers all of Greene County and parts of Albemarle, Rockingham, and Fluvanna counties.

Right now, Squire is the only candidate running against Bell. Squire is an emergency room nurse and believes he can give voters a "fresh face" in November's election.