Fluvanna Co. HS Exchange Student First One to Graduate from School

An exchange student in Fluvanna County High School is the first international student to walk across the stage and pick up a diploma from the school.

Mariam Razmadze is one of only 18 students from her country of Georgia picked for the exchange program and the only student to receive a diploma and graduate while here in the U.S.

She started her last year of schooling at FCHS with 22 classes needed to graduate.

"My country Georgia is really small and people here have never heard about it before so I was kind of an ambassador for my country and share my culture, and I thought it was a really exciting idea so I came here, and I think that was one of the best decisions I have made in my life,” Razmadze said.

Razmadze ended up graduating Saturday in the top 10 percent in her class. She says because of her visa she will go back to Georgia to attend an international college. Then, she expects to transfer back to the states. She wants to study archeology.