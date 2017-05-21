JMU Softball Season Ends with 1-0 Loss against Baylor in NCAA Regional Final

The James Madison softball team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 defeat against Baylor in the Regional Final in Waco, Texas on Sunday.

After losing to the Bears in the double elimination tournament on Saturday, the Dukes would have needed to win two games against Baylor to advance to Super Regionals for the second year in a row, while the tournament hosts only needed to win once.

The only run of the game came in the 3rd inning, as JMU pitcher Megan Good threw a wild pitch on a intentional walk with one out and runners at 2nd and 3rd, which allowed Baylor's Lindsay Cargill to steal home.

The former Fort Defiance star Good was pitching her fourth game in the last three days, and she gave up five hits and three walks in seven innings.

Bear's starter Gia Rodoni held the Dukes' offense hitless for her second no-hitter of the postseason.

The only two JMU batters to reach base came on a walk in the first inning, and a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the 7th.

Taylor Newton hit the ball hard with a runner on and one out in the 7th, but Baylor centerfielder Jessie Scroggins made a leaping catch at the wall to keep the game scoreless.

James Madison finishes the season with a record of 52-8.

The Dukes broke the program record for wins in a single season for the eighth year in a row.