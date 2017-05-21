Virginia Voter Registration Deadline Monday, May 22

The deadline is approaching to register to vote in next month's primaries.

Monday, May 22, is the final day to register in order to vote in the June 13 primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, general assembly, and local elected positions, including Charlottesville City Council.

The Department of Elections has an online voter registration system to check your registration status, update information, or to register for the first time.

"We're seeing a lot of extra interest in this primary and then in the November election, especially for the one particular office, especially for city council … primaries are where you determine who the nominees are going to be,” Rosanna Bencoach at the voter registrar said.

You can still register in-person at your local voter registration office until Monday at 5 p.m. If you can’t make it there, you can register online by 11:59 p.m. Monday.