Ethan Murray Magical in Miller School's State Title Win

The Miller School won its second state title in program history 6-0 over Atlantic Shores from Shepherd Stadium

The Miller School baseball team won the state championship for the second time in school history this weekend as the Mavericks beat Atlantic Shores 6-0 in the VISAA Division II finals on Saturday.

Miller School's five seniors were making their third appearance in four seasons at the state title game.

The Mavericks went winless in their two previous trips, but the third time was a charm.

"I think the big difference was having Ethan Murray on the mound," says senior short stop Tanner Morris. "I'm not even sure if he's even given up two runs this year."

"That dude is crazy," says senior third baseman Will Wagner. "He's so talented right now. I'm so proud of what he's done and what he's come through. Its awesome."

Ethan Murray was lights out.

The Duke commit had seven strike outs in a six-nothing shut out of Atlantic Shores.

"We got out of a couple jams there and he's been great all year," says junior catcher Adam Hackenberg. "He got player of the year for a reason."

"I'm not surprised that he's player of the year," says head coach Billy Wagner. "He's always just pushed and I think this is just one more mile stone and there's many more ahead of him."

Murray returns for Miller School next season, along with talented catcher and Clemson commit Adam Hackenberg.

"Ethan and I are going to really have to step up and take on that leadership role, like the seniors did this year with us," says Hackenberg. "I think its good that we did this, so we know what it takes."

"We have something to live up to now," says Murray. "We're an elite squad. We got to go out next year and prove it."

"I see the Miller School building a team every year that's going to be a state championship contender," says Morris. "I feel they'll come out next year and do the same."

Senior short stop Tanner Morris has some options for his future baseball career.

Morris has signed to play at Virginia but could bypass college if he's selected high enough, during this year's Major League Draft in June.

"I try not to really think about it that much," says Morris. "I just want to let it happen and if the pro thing works out, that's great, but I'm also more than willing to go to UVA."