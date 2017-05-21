Copy-Remains found not linked to any missing person cases

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) - Authorities say remains found in a wooded area in Yorktown aren't believed to be linked to any known missing person cases.

Officials tell local news media outlets that the remains found Friday off Goosely Road appear to be those of a young man between 18 to 25 years old. Officials say they are treating the incident as a "suspicious death."

Cpt. Troy Lyons of the York Poquoson Sheriff's Office says authorities at the scene found an identification card belonging to a white man. Investigators believe the remains may have been there several years.

