Friends, Loved Ones Honor Detained UVA Student at Graduation

Larry Vagonis, friend of Otto Warmbier's family, wears a sticker to honor him at graduation

Family and friends of a university of Virginia student detained by North Korea make their frustrations known during what would have been his graduation day. They are using the graduation as a platform to get their message across: they want Warmbier returned home.

Otto Warmbier has been detained in North Korea for 17 months for allegedly stealing a propaganda banner from a hotel. Last March, he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.

"We just want him home, okay? I've been disheartened over the last months at all the negative comments I've read and I want to put that all aside,” Larry Vagonis, a family friend, said.

Warmbier's friends and loved ones say Sunday’s graduation ceremony was hard for them, because he should have graduated from the McIntire School of Commerce.

However, they found a way to bring a symbol of him along as they walked The Lawn.

"We're also here to make sure that people don't forget about Otto," Annabella Vagonis said.

Friends and loved ones passed out stickers with the hashtag “FreeOtto” written on it for graduates to wear to honor Warmbier.

"Our button is hopefully our way that he can walk with us today. I think we've given out a few hundred,” Tim McKinney said.

The button is small but it carries a larger message.

"Otto, it's that all of us, all your close friends, beyond that, the UVA community hasn't forgotten, hasn't gone one day without thinking about you, where you are, how you're doing," McKinney said.

"He'll be back and I can't wait for that day," Larry Vagonis said.

Warmbier's parents reportedly haven't heard from him in more than a year and are hoping the Trump Administration will bring their son home.

NBC29 is told his family did not attend this weekend's graduation, fearing it would be too painful.