The James Madison softball team won an elimination game in the NCAA Regional in Waco, TX on Saturday night, and advanced to face tournament host Baylor in the championship round on Sunday.

The Dukes lost 4-2 against the Bears Saturday afternoon, but topped Kent State 4-0 in the loser's bracket to set up a rematch with Baylor.

Fort Defiance alum Megan Good pitched 11 innings for JMU on Saturday.

The junior gave up four runs on six hits while taking the complete game loss against Baylor.

She pitched five shutout innings in the elimination game against Kent State, and allowed just one hit while striking out five.

Baylor is undefeated in the double elimination Regional, which means JMU would need to beat the Bears twice to advance to Super Regionals for the second year in a row, and the second time in program history.

First pitch is set for Sunday at 2 PM.