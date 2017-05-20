Shenandoah Acres Campground Dedicates Pond to Former Owners

A family that owned the Shenandoah Acres Family Campground in Augusta County for almost 70 years is being honored with something they say is a dream come true.

The Blacka family purchased Shenandoah Acres in 1935 and turned it into a water resort with slides, a zip line, and beach house. The Blacka family owned the campground in Stuarts Draft until 2004 when they had to sell it.

Now they have something on the property to honor all their memories and give them a place to go for generations to come.

Saturday afternoon, the new owners of Shenandoah Acres - Garland Eustler and Carolynn Rubino - recognized the Blacka family by dedicating a pond in their name. Family members say the fishing pond is something their father always wanted.

Three generations of the Blacka family helped cut the ribbon for the new Blacka fishing pond. All seven children of the Blacka family received plaques during the dedication.

The pond is stocked with rainbow trout. Campers can fish and cook their catches at their campsites.