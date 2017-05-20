Birthing Center Offers Bystander Intervention Training

A birthing center in Albemarle County is preparing people to stand up against harassment. Saturday afternoon, the Winding River Birth Center offered bystander intervention training.

The training included techniques to help de-escalate or prevent varying types of violence including bullying, sexual harassment, and race or ethnic harassment.

Sarah Bordeau-Rigterink, a student mid-wife at the center, led the discussion to give people an opportunity to learn how to defend others who are facing different types of adversity.

“It could be anything from somebody who is yelling at a Muslim individual to get out of the country or it could be somebody getting harassed in a bar,” she said.

Winding River Birth Center will host another bystander training on June 10.