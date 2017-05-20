UVA Final Exercises Held Saturday

University of Virginia students walked the lawn one last time Saturday before going off into the working world. More than 6,000 graduates received diplomas from the university over the weekend..

Post-graduation paths include graduate school, traveling, or going straight to work.

Graduate Delina Mesfin believes UVA has given her the skills she needs to take into the real world.

"I think UVA is a lot more diverse and you get to learn how a lot of different people operate, how they work, and makes it easier for you to be able to work with them in the future," she said.

Final exercises will continue Sunday morning for students from the university’s other colleges and graduate schools. Ceremonies will wrap up in the afternoon.