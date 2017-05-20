57th District Delegate Toscano Campaigns Door-to-Door

State Delegate David Toscano is going door-to-door to meet with people and talk about issues before the Democratic primary.

The 57th District delegate is reminding voters in Charlottesville why he thinks he should be re-elected. Toscano is facing a challenger in a primary for the first time since he took the seat in Richmond. Ross Mittiga is the other Democratic candidate.

"I’ve been in office now for 12 years, but I never take anything for granted. And part of the reason we're out here today is to make sure that I’m connecting with voters, remind them I do have a primary challenge June 13th,” Toscano stated.

Toscano reached about 50 houses in the Belmont neighborhood Saturday. He says he will continue to campaign until the primary on June 13.