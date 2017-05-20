Second Street Gallery Holds Pop-Up Artist Event

A Charlottesville gallery is introducing people to the artists behind the creative works.

The Second Street Art Gallery on the Downtown Mall held a pop-up artist event Saturday. Artists were welcome to set up work in the gallery.

The event is a way for artists to get studio space they might not have otherwise, while giving people a behind the scenes look at the work they admire.

"A lot of these artists aren't represented. They don't have galleries, it’s not like New York where there’s a commercial art gallery practically every 2 feet. There’s not a lot of opportunity for artists in the community to sell their work, so I’m giving them that platform,” said Kristen Chiacchia of Second Street Gallery.

The gallery plans on having more of these pop-up events. The next one is still in the works but it should be in the fall.