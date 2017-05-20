Three Notch'd Brewing Company holds 4th Annual Hog and Brews Festival

A brewery in Charlottesville is celebrating craft beer week with family fun - on the street. Three Notch'd Brewing Company is celebrating its Fourth Annual Hog and Brews Festival to get the community out and appreciate local craft beer.

The festival was packed with families enjoying Ace Biscuit and Barbecue, Charlottesville bands, and cotton candy for the kids. The festival even shut down Grady Avenue for the first time.

Scott Roth, the owner of Three Notch’d Brewing Company, says a true block party is the best way to enjoy a cold one.

"I don't think there's any better way to put yourself front and center than to shut down the street and have everybody in the middle. There's lots of traffic going by today with graduation this weekend and we're hoping to get lots of families and kids out here," he said.

Three Notch’d Brewing Company will be celebrating again Sunday with more family-friendly activities kicking off at noon. Craft Beer Week ends Sunday.