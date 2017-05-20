Barrett Early Learning Center Gets Safety Repairs from BGF Volunteers

Volunteers in Charlottesville spent their Saturday doing good deeds for the Barrett Early Learning Center.

What was once a falling apart fire escape has been ripped off the side of the learning center. The Building Goodness Foundation is making repairs to the center and updating the fire escape.

This is all being done in order to provide better safety features for the building.

"Everything we are doing here at the Barrett Early Learning Center is toward the health and safety of our children who we so adore and are so protective of,” said Dede Smith of the learning center.

The Building Goodness Foundation is also repairing the indoor staircase, as well as internal wall issues.

