Charlottesville Police and the Office of Human Rights Host Community Discussion

Charlottesville Police and the Office of Human Rights Host Community DiscussionPosted: Updated:
"The Talk," a community discussion about youth and their interactions with law enforcement.
Charlottesville Police and the Office of Human Rights Host Community DiscussionMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story