Charlottesville Police and the Office of Human Rights Host Community Discussion

Police officers in Charlottesville want to change the perception that interacting with them is a bad thing. On Saturday, the Charlottesville Police Department and the Office of Human Rights hosted "The Talk," a community discussion about youth and their interactions with law enforcement.

Community members gathered inside the Carver Recreation Center to share their thoughts and fears of police interaction.

Police say discussions on how to show respect - both from an officer's perspective and a civilian's - could prevent issues down the road.

Charlene Green of the Office of Human Rights said, "It's dispelling the myth and some of the situations we see in the media where a stop goes very badly. Some of that was not knowing what to do, with what your rights are."

"To engage the youth in our community, that's an ongoing process for us. They are the future of this city. They need to be engaged. They need to be part of this community as well,” said Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas.

The Office of Human Rights plans to host additional police and community information meetings in the upcoming months in order to continue an open conversation.