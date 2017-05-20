Miller Baseball Wins VISAA Division II State Championship

Miller Baseball Wins VISAA Division II State ChampionshipPosted: Updated:
2017 VISAA D2 State Champions
Junior Ethan Murray pitched a complete game shutout
Miller Baseball Wins VISAA Division II State ChampionshipMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story