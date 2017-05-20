Miller Baseball Wins VISAA Division II State Championship

Miller School junior Ethan Murray pitched a complete game shutout, and the Mavericks defeated Atlantic Shores 6-0 to win the VISAA Division II Baseball State Championship at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights on Saturday.

All six runs were scored in the bottom of the 5th inning.

The MSA senior class was playing in the state finals for the third time, but the title is the programs first since winning its only championship in 2006.

Murray was named the VISAA D2 Player of the Year, and Billy Wagner is the Coach of the Year.