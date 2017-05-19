Man Charged in Charlottesville Shooting Enters Alford Plea

A man charged in a shooting in Charlottesville entered a plea deal Friday in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Ty-Quane Gregory, 21, entered an Alford Plea to malicious wounding. An Alford Plea means he doesn't admit guilt, but will be treated as if he pleaded guilty.

Gregory is convicted of shooting a man in October 2016 near Second Street and Monticello Avenue.

The victim was shot in the leg and treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Gregory is scheduled to learn his sentence October 10.