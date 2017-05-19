Quantcast

Miller Baseball Advances to State Finals; Friday's HS Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:

BASEBALL
VISAA D2 State Semifinals
Miller 12, Highland 2
Atlantic Shores 3, Covenant 1

BOYS SOCCER
Conference 16 Finals
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 2, Albemarle 0

Conference 29 Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 8, Broadway 0

GIRLS SOCCER
Conference 16 Finals
Albemarle 5, Atlee 0

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.