Charlottesville Police Department Hosting Community Discussion Saturday

How young people interact with law enforcement is the focus of a community discussion Saturday, May 18, in Charlottesville.
The Office of Human Rights and the Charlottesville Police Department are hosting The Talk.
Police, parents, and young people will talk about what happens when they interact.
The conversation gets started at 10 a.m. Saturday at Carver Recreation Center.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
The TALK: Educating our youth about interactions with law enforcement will be held Saturday, May 20 10:00am at Carver Recreation Center.
The Office of Human Rights, in collaboration with the Charlottesville Police Department, will sponsor a community discussion about youth and their interactions with law enforcement. The event is called “The TALK”. It is important for young people to know they can have a safe, respectful and trusting relationship with our police officers. At this event you will hear from youth and parents about what they know and have been taught about interacting with police and our officers will share the things they consider whenever they encounter individuals as they work. Officers from the Albemarle County Police Department will also be present. Refreshments will be provided. For more information contact the Office of Human Rights at 434-970-3023 or 970-3115