VSP Investigating Fatal ATV Accident in Louisa County

Virginia State Police are on the scene of a fatal ATV accident near Mineral in Louisa County.
The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the 600 block of Apple Grove Road. The road is closed at this time.
Virginia State Police Statement:
Virginia State Police are on scene of a fatal ATV crash in the 600 block of Apple Grove Road in Louisa County. The crash occurred around 3:35 pm. Troopers are on scene investigating. I will update further later.