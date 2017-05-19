One Killed in RTV Accident in Louisa County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal RTV accident near Mineral in Louisa County.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the 600 block of Apple Grove Road.

Police say 55-year-old Kimberly White was ejected from the RTV while making a turn from a private driveway onto Route 657.

White was the only person in the vehicle and police say she was not wearing a helmet.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.