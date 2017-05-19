One Killed in RTV Accident in Louisa County

One Killed in RTV Accident in Louisa CountyPosted: Updated:
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal RTV accident near Mineral in Louisa County.
The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the 600 block of Apple Grove Road.
Police say 55-year-old Kimberly White was ejected from the RTV while making a turn from a private driveway onto Route 657.
White was the only person in the vehicle and police say she was not wearing a helmet.
Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
Virginia State Police Press Release:
LOUISA COUNTY-. One person was killed Friday afternoon (May 19) in a RTV crash in Louisa County. The crash occurred at 3:25 p.m. on Route 657 (Apple Grove Road), ½ mile south of Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road).
Virginia State Police Trooper G. Robinson is investigating the crash.
A 2006 Kubota RTV 900 was travelling down a private driveway when it made a left turn onto Route 657 overturning and ejecting the operator.
The operator (sole occupant) of the 2006 Kubota, Kimberly White, 55 of Mineral, Va., died at the scene; she was not wearing a helmet.
Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
