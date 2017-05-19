Augusta Co. Sheriff, Drug Task Force Arrest Man Wanted Since 2014

A man who's been wanted for more than two and a half years is behind bars.

The Skyline Drug Task Force along with Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrested James Magnum Terrell Wednesday night after a traffic stop. Police later found two firearms illegally in Terrell's possession, which he faces at least three charges for.

He was also arrested for a Waynesboro assault and battery incident from 2014, and a slew of charges stemming from a drug raid in Augusta County last year including eluding law enforcement and abuse and neglect of a child.

Terrell is held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.