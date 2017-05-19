Augusta Co. Sheriff, Drug Task Force Arrest Man Wanted Since 2014

Augusta Co. Sheriff, Drug Task Force Arrest Man Wanted Since 2014Posted: Updated:
A man who's been wanted for more than two and a half years is behind bars.
The Skyline Drug Task Force along with Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrested James Magnum Terrell Wednesday night after a traffic stop. Police later found two firearms illegally in Terrell's possession, which he faces at least three charges for.
He was also arrested for a Waynesboro assault and battery incident from 2014, and a slew of charges stemming from a drug raid in Augusta County last year including eluding law enforcement and abuse and neglect of a child.
Terrell is held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Press Release from Skyline Drug Task Force:
James Magnum Terrell was arrested by Skyline Drug Task Force Wednesday, May 17, 2017 on multiple warrants and is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail. Terrell has been wanted by the Waynesboro Police Department since September 30, 2014 and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office since February 4, 2017.
Terrell has eluded area law enforcement officials for over two years until yesterday, when law enforcement officials from the SDTF and numerous units from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terrell after conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Rockfish Road and Dooms Crossing Road. Terrell was taken into custody without incident.
A secondary investigation was launched and two firearms were recovered that were in Terrell’s possession. Subsequently, Terrell was charged today (5/17/17) for possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of ammo by a violent felon, and possession of a stolen firearm by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges are pending from Waynesboro Police Department pending their investigation.
The outstanding charges that were pending on Terrell are listed as follows:
Waynesboro Police Department
Assault and Battery pending from 9/30/14
Augusta
Eluding of law enforcement, possession of controlled substance, abuse and neglect of a child with injury, driving revoked-DUI related. Pending from 2/4/17
The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Department, Nelson County Sheriff's Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office.
