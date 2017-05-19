Judge Dismisses Case Between Islamic Center and Culpeper County

House used by the Islamic Center of Culpeper (FILE)

A federal judge has accepted a settlement deal and dismissed the lawsuit filed against Culpeper County by the Islamic Center of Culpeper (ICC).

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 3 in April to accept the settlement proposal in a lawsuit between the center and county.

A majority of supervisors had voted against granting the Islamic Center of Culpeper’s request for a sewage permit early last year. ICC needed the permit before it could begin construction of a mosque on Rixeyville Road.

The center filed a lawsuit against the county, claiming supervisors had shown religious discrimination when they denied the routine permit.

A judge signed off on the settlement agreement Friday, May 19.

ICC has now been granted that permit and will receive $10,000 from the county.

Culpeper County still faces a similar discrimination lawsuit over this from the U.S. Department of Justice.