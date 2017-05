Man Accused of Attempted Abduction to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation

An Albemarle County man charged with attempted abduction will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Forty-six-year-old David Antonio Munoz-Perez appeared in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Friday, May 19.

Charlottesville police arrested Munoz-Perez in April, charging him with attempted abduction, as well as public swearing or intoxication.

Officers were called out to the 100 block of Alderman Road a little after 4 p.m. Monday, April 10. Staff at St. Mark Lutheran Preschool reported that a man had reached over a fence to try to take one of the children, but then ran off when an employee yelled at him.

Staff members were able to provide a description of the suspect to police, who caught up with Munoz-Perez at the nearby 7-Eleven convenience store along Ivy Road.

Munoz-Perez is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 21.