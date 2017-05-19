Police: Man Arrested After Stabbing Mother, 2 Children at Park

Samual Jacob Homer, facing three felony counts of malicious wounding for allegedly stabbing a mother, 5 year old, and 1 year old at a park

A family is recovering after what's described as a brutal attack in Shenandoah County.

Eighteen-year-old Samual Jacob Homer is facing three felony counts of aggravated malicious wounding. The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says he stabbed a mother and her 5-year-old child in an Edinburg park Thursday night.

A 1 year old was also injured. The mother is being treated for multiple stab wounds after being flown to Winchester Medical Center. The children have non life-threatening injuries. Homer is being held without bond.