2 Arrested After Charlottesville SWAT Team Raid

Fire crews show up on Elliot Ave. SWAT raid scene after fire sparked in basement

Two people remain locked up after police raid in Charlottesville. Late Thursday night, the Charlottesville SWAT Team raided a home in the 800 block of Elliot Avenue in connection with an Albemarle County robbery case May 18, 2017.

Police say they used a flash bang to enter the basement, sparking a fire on a sofa. Firefighters arrived around 11 p.m. and were able to quickly put the fire out, limiting the damage to about $500.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time about the robbery behind the case.

Press Release from Charlottesville Fire Department: The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 800 Block of Elliott Avenue at 10:59 pm. First arriving units were on scene within 5 minutes to find smoke showing from the rear of a single story residence. Quick action, by the crews, limited the fire damage to approximately $500 in the basement area. All units had cleared the scene by 11:45 pm. Four engine companies, 2 aerial companies, one medic unit, and a battalion chief were assigned to this call.

