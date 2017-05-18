Matt Robertson Announces Candidacy for Staunton Sheriff

Matt Robertson announced he is running for Staunton sheriff

Chief Deputy Matt Robertson is running for Staunton sheriff.

He has more than 25 years of experience protecting the people of Staunton and 21 of those years are at the Staunton Sheriff's Office.

Robertson has been the acting Staunton sheriff since Alex Caldwell was injured in a fall last July. Caldwell has decided not to run again.

Robertson regrets the circumstances, but says he has always wanted to be sheriff.

“I've always had a passion for this job, and public safety, and making sure that things are done right and I’ve really enjoyed immensely this job,” Robertson said.

Robertson is the only candidate for sheriff.

The election will be held in November.