Congressman Garrett Holds Radio Town Hall With WCHV

Republican Fifth District Congressman Tom Garrett held a radio town hall with Charlottesville-based WCHV 107.5. He answered questions on health care and President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia.

Garrett called into the radio station Thursday for that radio town hall, moderated by conservative talk radio host Joe Thomas.

Constituents asked questions via phone call, Twitter, and Facebook.

Garrett told one caller that he would vote to impeach Trump if and only if he felt there was enough evidence he had colluded with the Russians.

Many of the questions focused on Garrett’s support for the American Health Care Act. He reminded callers that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, is still the law of the land.

“People are laboring under the fallacy because the house passed a bill the Affordable Care Act has gone away, or changed. It hasn't. In fact, we're still on pace to see a 33 percent cost increase in Virginia and Maryland over the next year,” Garrett explained.

The Senate is currently coming up with their own version of the bill.

Garrett said that he doubts the house will pass the Senate version when the house takes it up again.

Garrett also spoke about student loan forgiveness for people working in public service. He said he would commit to protecting people already in that program from future cuts.