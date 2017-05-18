Quantcast

Thursday's High School Sports Playoff Scores & Highlights

BASEBALL
Conference Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 10, Broadway 2
William Monroe 4, Culpeper 3
Wilson Memorial 11, Buffalo Gap 6
Conference 16 Finals
Halifax 4, Orange County 2

Louisa County 8, Powhatan 1

SOFTBALL
Conference Quarterfinals
William Monroe 8, Warren 7

Powhatan 5, Louisa County 2

BOYS LACROSSE
Conference Tournament
Charlottesville 21, Monticello 3
Albemarle 12, Massaponax 6

BOYS SOCCER
Conference Quarterfinals
William Monroe 4, Warren 1

GIRLS SOCCER
Conference Quarterfinals
William Monroe 6, James Monroe 0
Stuarts Draft 11, Buffalo Gap 0
R.E. Lee 2, Riverheads 1

BOYS TENNIS
VISAA State Semifinals
Covenant 5, Highland 3

Conference 16 Finals
Albemarle 5, Patrick Henry-Ashland 1

GIRLS TENNIS
Conference Finals
Atlee 5, Albemarle 0

