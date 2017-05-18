VSP: Cyclist Killed in Tazewell County on Way to Charlottesville

Virginia State Police say a cyclist on his way to Charlottesville has been struck and killed in a hit and run crash in Tazewell County.

David Earl Christensen, 54, of Burley, Idaho was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Lee Dennis, Christensen was traveling in the northbound lane on Route 19 when he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

State police investigators are still looking for the other driver involved.