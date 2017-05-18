STAB Boys LAX Aiming for State Title

The Saint Anne's Belfield boys lacrosse team has had one goal all season, win a state title. Now the Saints are two wins away.

STAB will play Norfolk Academy in the state semifinals Friday night at Randolph Macon college in Ashland.

The Saints have a record of 17-3 with all three loses coming by just one goal. One of those loses was to Norfolk Academy, 16-15 in the Prep League finals. The rematch is Friday with a trip to the state finals on the line.

STAB senior defenseman Juwan Woodson says, "We knew from the last second of that game that we had every chance, every opportunity to win that game, so now its just cleaning it up, playing STAB lacrosse like I said and just going out there and finishing it."

STAB senior attackman, Joe Robertson says, "Everyone who was on the team last year has that salty taste in their mouths still and isn't going to get rid of it until we capture the moment this weekend on Saturday. We got to go one game at a time on Friday and hopefully we can move on to Saturday and get that taste out of our mouths."

On Wednesday Robertson was named the Prep League Player of the Year. He has 92 goals this season setting a STAB single-season record. He also has 120 points this season tying a STAB single-season record.

STAB won the state championship two years ago, but lost in the state finals last year to St. Stephen's St. Agnes.