Giant/Martin’s Alerts Customers to Voluntary Packaged Produce Recall

Giant/Martin’s Alerts Customers to Voluntary Packaged Produce RecallPosted: Updated:
Packaged produce from a Culpeper County company is being recalled Thursday.
BrightFarms says there could be metal in some of its product due to construction at its greenhouse farm in Elkwood, off Route 15. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
This recall involves several products, including packages of mixed greens and spinach blend.
All were sold at giant or martin's stores.
Press Release from Giant/Martin's:
Carlisle, PA – Following a recall by BrightFarms, GIANT Food Stores, LLC and
MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it removed from sale BrightFarms packaged
produce due to the potential presence of metal as a result of construction at
BrightFarms’ Elkwood, Virgina greenhouse farm.
The recall includes the below packaged salad products with dates on the package of:
5/22/17, 5/23/17, 5/24/17, 5/25/17, 5/26/17.
? BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. package)
? BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
? BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)
? BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)
? BrightFarms Arugula (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
? BrightFarms Mixed Greens (4 oz. package)
? BrightFarms Baby Romaine (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
The recall also includes the below basil products with dates on the package of: 5/18/17,
5/19/17, 5/20/17, 5/21/17, 5/22/17, 5/23/17.
? BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. package)
? BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)
? BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)
GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of injury to date.
Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions
and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.
Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call BrightFarms at 646-
480-5262 or email info@brightfarms.com. In addition customers may call
GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information.
Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.