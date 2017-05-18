Quantcast

Albemarle County Holds Memorial Ceremony for Fallen Police Officers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County and surrounding jurisdictions are commemorating the more than 100 men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

Thursday afternoon dozens of people gathered for a memorial ceremony at the Fraternal Order of Police in Albemarle County.

The program included singing the national anthem, prayer, and remarks from law enforcement.

“If you start every day from a bent knee and you live to see another day, that, in the law enforcement community, that's the greatest achievement of all and it's a daily struggle,” said Lieutenant Mike Wagner with the Albemarle County Police Department.

“Every time Amazing Grace plays, it definitely chokes you up. We watch the videos with all the officers who have lost their lives throughout the years and that was just through central Virginia,” said Chuck Love with Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2016, 144 police officers lost their lives in the line of duty. That includes three officers and one K9 in Virginia.

  Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer Burke

