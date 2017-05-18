Charlottesville Woman Continues Fight with Region Ten

A Charlottesville woman is demanding an apology, or at least some answers, from a mental health service provider in central Virginia.

NBC29 first met Myra Anderson back in February when the Charlottesville Human Rights Committee found five violations against the Region Ten Community Services Board for how it handled her case.

Now, the State Human Rights Committee has found 12 violations.

Anderson, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), claims Region Ten terminated her mental health services in 2010 after she filed a complaint.

"I have become greatly symptomatic in this whole hearing process because I feel like during all these hearing they went through exhaustive lengths to drag my name through the mud, and to make me seem like everything but the resilient woman that I am," she said.

NBC29 reached out to Region Ten for comment, but have not heard back at this time.