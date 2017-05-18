Free Trolley to Detour McCormick Road During UVA's Final Exercises

Press Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:

Due to UVA's Final Exercises, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will detour the Free Trolley around McCormick Road on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 from service startup until 6:00 PM.

During the detour, The Free Trolley will use Alderman Road to reach Ivy Road. From Ivy Road, the route will travel to University Avenue where it will resume its normal alignment.

Passengers who are traveling to UVA's Central Grounds are encouraged to use either the Alderman Road at the Aquatic & Fitness Center bus stop (#11234) or the University Avenue at the Rotunda bus stop (#11281).

