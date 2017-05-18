Staunton City Schools Offering Summer Food Service Program

05/18/2017 Release from Staunton City Schools:



Staunton City Schools is again participating in the Summer Food Service Program.



The program is funded by the USDA and administered by the Virginia Department of Health. Meals will be provided to all children ages 2-18 years without charge, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the following sites and times:

Beginning June 5 Through July 28 (no meal service July 4, 2017)

The following sites are open to public walk-ins ages 2 to 18 years.

Shelburne Middle School - Monday-Friday 300 Grubert St., Staunton, VA 24401 Breakfast - 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Lunch - 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. At the Shelburne Middle School location only, adults may enjoy the same meal for $3. Cash only.

Waterford Village Apartments - Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 61 Waterford Loop, Staunton, VA 24401 Lunch - noon to 1:00 p.m.

Montague Terrace Apartments -- Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 28 Montague Court, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 Lunch - noon to 1:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Miller Gardens - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 900 Elizabeth Miller Gardens, Staunton, VA 24401 Lunch - noon to 12:30 p.m.

Farrier Court - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 100 Farrier Court, Staunton, VA 24401 Lunch - 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Gypsy Hill Park Gym - Monday-Friday 600 Churchville Ave., Building #247, Staunton, VA 24401 Lunch - 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Gypsy Hill Garden Center - Monday-Friday 600 Churchville Ave., Staunton, VA 24401 Lunch - 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Montgomery Hall Park - Monday-Friday 1000 Montgomery Ave., Staunton, VA 24401 Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to noon

The following sites are restricted-open. (Staunton City Schools students and siblings ages 2-18 years may participate in food service offerings in addition to YMCA Camp attendees.)

Ware Elementary - Monday-Friday 330 Grubert St., Staunton VA, 24401 Breakfast - 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Lunch - 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

McSwain Elementary - Monday-Friday 1101 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401 Breakfast - 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Lunch - 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Bessie Weller Elementary - Monday-Friday 600 Greenville Ave., Staunton, VA 24401 Breakfast - 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch - noon to 1:45 p.m.

Staunton Augusta YMCA PK Summer Camp - Monday-Friday N. Coalter St., Staunton, VA 24401 Breakfast - 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Lunch - 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Beginning June 20 Through July 20 (no meal service July 4, 2017)

The following site is restricted-open. (Staunton City Schools students and siblings ages 2-18 years may participate in food service offerings in addition to site attendees.)

Pygmalion Center - Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 1104 N. Augusta St., Staunton VA, 24401 Lunch - 11:30 a.m. to noon

“Food stability in our community continues to be a growing concern. SCS is pleased to be able to participate in the Summer Food Service Program again this summer to offer nutritional meals at no charge to the children in our community,” said Dr. Linda Reviea, superintendent.



Staunton City Schools is an equal opportunity provider. All children ages 2-18 years may participate in this program, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.