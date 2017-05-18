WaPo Poll: Race Between Democrats for Governor Neck and Neck

Two Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidates are neck and neck as we inch closer to the June primary. According to a Washington Post poll released Thursday, Tom Perriello and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam show a two point difference among the 348 likely voters polled.

Perriello leads the poll with 40 percent of the projected votes in his favor. Northam trails by two points at 38 percent.

The report also finds that two in 10 Democrats are undecided on who they will vote for.