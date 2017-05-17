Gubernatorial Candidates Release Numbers on TV Spending

Democrat Ralph Northam has outspent rival Tom Perriello by more than two to one in Virginia’s closely watched governor's race with less than four weeks before the primary.

Spokesmen for both campaigns said Wednesday their media tracking showed Northam had spent $1.2 million while Perriello has spent more than $500,000.

On the Republican side, Ed Gillespie is the only candidate spending money on TV. He’s spent more than $235,000 thousand according to media tracking company Advertising Analytics LLC.

The primary election will take place on June 13.