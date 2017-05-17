Charlottesville City Council Candidates Participate in Forums

The three Democrats running for Charlottesville City Council were at CitySpace

The five independent candidates running for Charlottesville City Council were at The Haven

The eight men and women running for a seat on Charlottesville City Council appealed to voters about a month before the primaries.

The candidates spoke at two separate forums Wednesday - one for independents and another for Democrats.

The two forums happened at the same time in downtown Charlottesville. While some people said they were frustrated by the scheduling, both forums were relatively well attended.

The independents met at The Haven where they talked, at length, about both private affordable housing and government public housing. They also addressed the events of this weekend, including the alt-right torch rally in Lee Park.

Each candidate condemned the hateful demonstration, but many pointed out that the demonstrators were mostly not from the Charlottesville community.

Independent Kenneth Jackson just declared his candidacy last week, so Wednesday was his first forum appearance.

“Hate only begets hate. As a city councilor, I think it's time to stop kicking the can down the road and let people say and do what they want to do and actually start sitting down and bringing the community back together,” Jackson said.

“I think we're seeing a lot of really racist stuff in Charlottesville, really intense time for our city, and I'm really excited to see people step up and start to get engaged and start some more radical political energy,” said Emily Kingsley, audience member.

The three democratic candidates for city council spoke at CitySpace. They also condemned this weekend's events.

The Democratic primary is in less than a month. Two will move forward to the general election in November to face off against the five independents.