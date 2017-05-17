U.S. Senator Kaine: Reports on Trump Administration Building Obstruction of Justice Case

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D – VA) says the reports about President Donald Trump’s administration are building a case of obstruction of justice. Kaine says this is only based on the reporting done over the past week.

The White House has disputed a number of the most explosive claims however Kaine says he and fellow lawmakers will get to the heart of the matter

Wednesday, Kaine talked about the biggest bombshells and what his follow-up questions are.

Since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, reports indicated that the ousted agency head kept notes of meetings with the president.

Unnamed sources have told several news outlets this memo says Trump asked Comey to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

Kaine says the matter is escalating quickly.

“Did the president in fact ask that the investigation be dropped? Was there a request for more resources for the investigation? And some of these disputes, we've got to get to the bottom of the facts, but it's getting very, very close to a classic obstruction of justice case,” Kaine explained.

Kaine is also deeply concerned with the revelation that Trump shared highly sensitive intelligence from Israel with Russians in a recent Oval Office meeting

The other U.S. Senator from Virginia, Democrat Mark Warner, also plays a key role in the next steps. He’s leading a senate intelligence investigation into these Russian claims.

Warner and his Republican counterpart have invited Comey to testify before Congress.