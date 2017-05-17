Online Survey Suggests Not Changing Names of Charlottesville ParksPosted: Updated:
Viewer Poll
Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
- 1%
- 156 votes
- Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
- 4%
- 734 votes
- Remove the statue and rename the park
- 6%
- 1180 votes
- Don't change anything
- 86%
- 15637 votes
- None of the above
- 3%
- 539 votes
- RELATED ARTICLES: In Depth: Central Virginia Debates over Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Online Survey Suggests Not Changing Names of Charlottesville ParksMore>>
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /Full Story
Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Online Survey Suggests Not Changing Names of Charlottesville Parks
Charlottesville City Council has a list of suggestions for renaming parks that are home to statues of Confederate generals.
-
Charlottesville Albemarle NAACP Speaks Out Against Protests in Lee Park
Charlottesville Albemarle NAACP held a press conference Wednesday to speak out against last weekend’s protests in Lee Park.
-
Sons of Confederate Veterans Issues Statement on Lee Park Protest
The Virginia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans have taken to Facebook to condemn last weekend's torch lit protest against removing the Robert E. Lee statue from downtown Charlottesville.
-
Councilors Address Weekend Rallies, BRC Suggestions at Meeting
Monday night, Charlottesville City Council started off its meeting addressing the events of this weekend, including the rallies on Saturday and Sunday evenings, and took up suggestions from the Blue Ribbon Commission.
-
Dem. Candidate Tom Perriello Speaks at Lee Park over Statue Feud
Monday afternoon, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello came to Lee Park to speak out about the statue controversy.
-
Three Arrested, Facing Charges at Take Back Lee Park Rally
Jason Kessler, Jordan McNiesh, and Charles Best were all arrested and face charges for causing chaos at a rally Sunday night in Lee Park.
-
Religious Leaders Call for 'Supportive Environment' After Lee Park Events
The Charlottesville Clergy Collective drafted a statement in the wake of demonstrations at Lee Park over the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
-
Charlottesville Leaders Condemn Torchlight Demonstration at Lee Park
Across the board, Charlottesville leaders are condemning Saturday night's torchlight demonstration in Lee Park by a group opposed to the removal of Confederate statues.
-