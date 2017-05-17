Coleman Career Pathway Opens in Fishersville

The Coleman Career Pathway in Fishersville is now officially open to the public. A ribbon cutting and dedication was held Wednesday afternoon.

It is a product of the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center (WWRC), the Foundation, and the community. The Coleman Career Pathway starts in front of WWRC and connects with the mixed use path on Lifecore Drive.

The Coleman Career Pathway is named after Wendel Coleman, who has worked for the WWRC for nearly five decades.

“He exemplifies our mission of helping individuals with disabilities really get the skills they need to be able to go to work and live a more productive life and build up our workforce here in the commonwealth of Virginia,” said Rick Sizemore, WWRC director.

WWRC is finishing up the project with some lighting.