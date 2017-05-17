Congressman Tom Garrett Advocating to End Marijuana Prohibition

Fifth District Republican Congressman Tom Garrett is advocating an end to the federal marijuana prohibition.

Garrett held a news conference Wednesday afternoon outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The congressman and other guests highlighted HR 1227. HR 1227 seeks to remove marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols from the federal schedule of controlled substances.

“Somebody shouldn't be going to jail in one state under federal law, remember it's federal law not state law, and being ignored in another. I can't. It's ridiculous. So yeah, this is a fight I’m willing to have. If it costs me politically, then I’ll know I went out being true to myself,” Garrett said.

Garrett says it would leave regulation up to the states adding the states are more capable of handling their own marijuana policy.