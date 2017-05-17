Housing Committee Preparing Recommendations for Charlottesville

Affordable housing recommendations could give people in Charlottesville some help with keeping a roof over their head.

Wednesday, May 17, the Housing Advisory Committee approved several recommendations to bring to Charlottesville City Council.

Recommendations include providing more money for a rental assistance program and looking at unused properties owned by the city.

"Some of the most immediate ones that we are looking at requests are looking at recommending the city to implement is taking the inventory of city-owned properties that are vacant that they could possibly be used for affordable housing development," said Stacy Pethia, housing program coordinator.

Pethia says the finalized list of nine recommendations will be taken to Charlottesville City Council at its second meeting in June.