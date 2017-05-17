Bobby Nicholson Shines in First Career Pitching Start at UVA

UVA freshman pitcher Bobby Nicholson was solid in his first career pitching start at Virginia.

The Charlottesville native pitched a career high 5.1 innings, striking out a career-high six batters and only giving up six hits and one run in Virginia's 8-3 win over Richmond Tuesday night.

"Dream come true, seriously, fantastic feeling, it was great", says Nicholson. "I'm just thankful for the opportunity and very proud of our team, kept me in that game and I'm glad we could pull it out."

Nicholson adds, "I was definitely really ready to compete in a game, I've been throwing like you said in practice for a couple weeks and it felt great so I was just extremely excited when I got the opportunity and extremely thankful."

UVA coach Brian O'Connor says, "We wanted to see what he was capable of doing and certainly he earned his teammates respect tonight. I didn't know how long he would be able to go but I'll tell you, he's a moose, he's a strong kid."

Tuesday night was Nicholson's first appearance in a game since March.

O'Connor says, "When it goes into tournament time we're going to need more guys and we need to develop more guys and so it was clear Bobby has some of the best stuff of the guys who are not getting a lot of opportunities and we wanted to see what he was capable of doing and certainly he earned his teammates respect tonight that they can count on him moving forward."

Tuesday night was Nicholson's ninth appearance on the mound this season. The freshman has pitched 13.1 innings. He has an era of 6.75.