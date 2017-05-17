Charlottesville Albemarle NAACP Speaks Out Against Protests in Lee ParkPosted: Updated:
Viewer Poll
Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
- 1%
- 152 votes
- Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
- 4%
- 719 votes
- Remove the statue and rename the park
- 6%
- 1144 votes
- Don't change anything
- 86%
- 15441 votes
- None of the above
- 3%
- 531 votes
- RELATED ARTICLES: In Depth: Central Virginia Debates over Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Charlottesville Albemarle NAACP Speaks Out Against Protests in Lee ParkMore>>
Reported by Spencer Burke
Reported by Spencer Burke
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Charlottesville Albemarle NAACP Speaks Out Against Protests in Lee Park
Charlottesville Albemarle NAACP held a press conference Wednesday to speak out against last weekend’s protests in Lee Park.
-
Sons of Confederate Veterans Issues Statement on Lee Park Protest
The Virginia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans have taken to Facebook to condemn last weekend's torch lit protest against removing the Robert E. Lee statue from downtown Charlottesville.
-
Councilors Address Weekend Rallies, BRC Suggestions at Meeting
Monday night, Charlottesville City Council started off its meeting addressing the events of this weekend, including the rallies on Saturday and Sunday evenings, and took up suggestions from the Blue Ribbon Commission.
-
Dem. Candidate Tom Perriello Speaks at Lee Park over Statue Feud
Monday afternoon, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello came to Lee Park to speak out about the statue controversy.
-
Three Arrested, Facing Charges at Take Back Lee Park Rally
Jason Kessler, Jordan McNiesh, and Charles Best were all arrested and face charges for causing chaos at a rally Sunday night in Lee Park.
-
Religious Leaders Call for 'Supportive Environment' After Lee Park Events
The Charlottesville Clergy Collective drafted a statement in the wake of demonstrations at Lee Park over the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
-
Charlottesville Leaders Condemn Torchlight Demonstration at Lee Park
Across the board, Charlottesville leaders are condemning Saturday night's torchlight demonstration in Lee Park by a group opposed to the removal of Confederate statues.
-
Lee Statue-Removal Protesters Clash with Supporters at Park
Tensions were high in Charlottesville’s Jackson Park Saturday afternoon as protesters against the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue took on supporters.
-