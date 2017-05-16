Charlottesville ARB Votes on Projects, Virginia Clock Shop Demolition

Two developments on West Main Street in Charlottesville are moving forward. Tuesday night, the city's Architectural Review Board (ARB) approved plans on both projects - an apartment complex and new hotel.

In both cases, ARB members said they wanted to preserve as much of the historic character of West Main Street while also allowing the new development.

The ARB first unanimously approved the new apartment and retail complex on the Blue Moon Diner property. The developer will build in a U shape around the diner to preserve the historic building.

The developer of the Blue Moon Diner property is now going to apply for building permits.

The board also took up the new Quirk Hotel, which is in much earlier stages. A developer on that project is also planning around existing historic buildings, but it needed ARB approval to remove later additions to those buildings.

An attorney for the developer told the board they are trying to work with the community.

“We have used those comments, again, based on those design review guidelines as well as our meetings with the neighbors and our most recent meeting with the neighborhood at the end of April,” said Jennifer Mullen, attorney for developer.

Board members said they want to "continue the rhythm" of the street and not create a "canyon effect" with too many tall buildings on either side.

These plans will set the taller parts of the building father back from the road.

The ARB also approved the demolition of the former Virginia Clock Shop. The shop closed last year and, according to the materials submitted to the ARB, the building had water damage.

ARB members said the property did not have architectural significance and was only built in 1950 so it was not historic.