Albemarle County Republicans Nominate Board of Supervisors Candidates

Albemarle County Republicans nominated John Lowry for a seat on the Board of Supervisors

Albemarle County Republicans are putting their weight behind candidates to run for the Board of Supervisors.

The county’s Republican committee held a meeting Tuesday night at Northside Library on Rio Road.

The group nominated John Lowry for the Samuel Miller District seat on the board.

No other candidates applied to be the Republican nominee for the Jack Jouett District and Rio District seats.

The general election is November 7.