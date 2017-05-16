Quantcast

Albemarle County Republicans Nominate Board of Supervisors Candidates

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County Republicans are putting their weight behind candidates to run for the Board of Supervisors.

The county’s Republican committee held a meeting Tuesday night at Northside Library on Rio Road. 

The group nominated John Lowry for the Samuel Miller District seat on the board.

No other candidates applied to be the Republican nominee for the Jack Jouett District and Rio District seats.

The general election is November 7.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

