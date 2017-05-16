Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Covenant rallies to beat Nansemond Suffolk 3-2 in the state quarterfinals Covenant rallies to beat Nansemond Suffolk 3-2 in the state quarterfinals

BASEBALL
VISAA State Quarterfinals
Covenant 3, Nansemond Suffolk 2
Miller 11, Hargrave Military 0

Western Albemarle 10, Spotswood 2
Stuarts Draft 6, Riverheads 4

SOFTBALL
Louisa County 9, Monticello 0

GIRLS SOCCER
VISAA State Quarterfinals
Covenant 6, Steward 2
 

BOYS LACROSSE
VISAA State Quarterfinals
STAB 18, St. Christopher's 7

GIRLS LACROSSE
VISAA State Quarterfinals
Covenant 13, Oakcrest 5
SSSA 16, STAB 1

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.